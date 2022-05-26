BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ZDV traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,924. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$18.46 and a 12-month high of C$22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68.

Get BMO Canadian Dividend ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.