BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of zwb stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.62. 175,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.80. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41.

