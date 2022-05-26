BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ZRE stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.06. 18,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.10. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$23.77 and a one year high of C$28.80.

