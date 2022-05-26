BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

TSE:ZWH traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.73. 18,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.61. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$23.90.

