Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

