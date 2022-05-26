Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $238,493.32 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03.

On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

Boot Barn stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

