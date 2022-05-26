Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,204 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up about 3.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Boot Barn worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 739,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

