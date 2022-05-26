Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $73.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.86, but opened at $76.66. Boot Barn shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 1,365 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

