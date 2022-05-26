BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
NYSE:BOX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
