Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($102.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.96 ($97.83).

BNR opened at €70.36 ($74.85) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.34 and a 200 day moving average of €75.13.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

