BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 8758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

