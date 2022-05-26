BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 436 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

FTV stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.