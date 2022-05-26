BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

EXPE opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

