BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.49 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,162 shares of company stock valued at $724,988 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

