BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,075 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Yamana Gold worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

