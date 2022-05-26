BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $5.83 Million in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCN opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Tricon Residential Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

