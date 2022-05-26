BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,455 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $321.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $202.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

