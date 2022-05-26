BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 487 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

ZBRA stock opened at $322.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

