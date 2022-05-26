BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $156.53 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

