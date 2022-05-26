British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $675.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

