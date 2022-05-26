Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.43 EPS

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. AbbVie reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

