Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,998. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $673.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.