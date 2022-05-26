Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,998. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $673.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
