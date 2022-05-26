Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Natixis acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

