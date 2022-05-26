Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,474. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

