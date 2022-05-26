Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post $696.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.54 million to $722.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $603.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 545,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,248. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

