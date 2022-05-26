Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $124.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.35 million and the lowest is $122.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $121.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $507.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $520.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.39 million, with estimates ranging from $536.60 million to $608.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.