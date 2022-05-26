Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,266. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

