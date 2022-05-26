Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,434. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

