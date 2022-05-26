Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $599.99. 9,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.79. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.