Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $129.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $545.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $554.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $620.10 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $8.88. 1,628,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

