Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $16.67

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

