Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $4.92

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ESVIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.84.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

