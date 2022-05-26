Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) PT at $87.22

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 174.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,772 shares during the period.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 31,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,740. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.