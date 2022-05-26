Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,116,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.