Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target at $378.14

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.