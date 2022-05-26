Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
BAM stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $410,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
