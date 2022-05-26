Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

BAM stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $410,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

