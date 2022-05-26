Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -4,266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4,266.7%.

BEP opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

