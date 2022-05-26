Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

CAL stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

