Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

