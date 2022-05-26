Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 44,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 134,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

