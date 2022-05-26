Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.62 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $9,551.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.01 or 0.06302282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00074794 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000338 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

