Campbell Soup to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

