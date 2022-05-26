Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.46

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $31.54. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 690 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

