Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.03 and traded as low as C$10.30. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 1,695 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.