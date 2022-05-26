Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Major Shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp Purchases 66,215 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 66,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,967.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,168,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,758,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 17,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $86,650.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.