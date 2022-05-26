Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

OUST stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $364.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 3,739,580 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

