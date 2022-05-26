Cartenna Capital LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Flex makes up about 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 3,689,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.