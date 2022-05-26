Cartenna Capital LP Buys Shares of 64,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. PPG Industries accounts for 4.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.30. 1,920,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.