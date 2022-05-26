Cartenna Capital LP Invests $1.20 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises 0.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned 0.11% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 1,120,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,136. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.