Cartenna Capital LP Invests $1.20 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises 0.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned 0.11% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 1,120,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,136. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
