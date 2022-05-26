Cartenna Capital LP Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cartenna Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.0% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,229,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $74.29 on Thursday, hitting $2,221.51. 302,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

